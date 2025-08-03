Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Nyagak III commissioned, boosting West Nile’s power capacity to 9.9MW

A 6.6-megawatt Nyagak III hydropower plant in Zombo District, West Nile, has been commissioned. Nyagak III raises the region’s generation capacity to 9.9 megawatts. It was not until 2024 that West Nile was connected to the national grid, which greatly alleviated the power challenges that had plagued the region since independence. Nyagak III is a $20 million project funded through a public-private partnership between the Government of Uganda and Dott Services.

In the headlines