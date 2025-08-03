Nyagak III commissioned, boosting West Nile’s power capacity to 9.9MW

A 6.6-megawatt Nyagak III hydropower plant in Zombo District, West Nile, has been commissioned. Nyagak III raises the region’s generation capacity to 9.9 megawatts. It was not until 2024 that West Nile was connected to the national grid, which greatly alleviated the power challenges that had plagued the region since independence. Nyagak III is a $20 million project funded through a public-private partnership between the Government of Uganda and Dott Services.