Nyendo residents decry bad state of roads

Masaka Mayor, Florence Namayanja has called for increased support to uplift parts of the city. The mayor, who was accompanied by Masaka Town Clerk Vincent Okurut, inspected parts of Mukudde parish in Nyendo-Mukungwe, where residents expressed concern at the poor state of roads in the area. It follows the collapse of a building housing Centenary High School in Nyendo, which claimed the life of a one Betty Nabalonge, last week. Several other structures are in a bad shape and some have collapsed, hurting residents.