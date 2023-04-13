Obongi RDC raises concerns over delayed construction projects

Obongi’s resident district commissioner Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka has raised a red flag over the delay in the construction of projects under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project or DR.DIP. The RDC said work on a district administration production block that will cost 1.9 billion shillings has stalled. This is one of the projects that the Inspectorate of Government raised queries about in 2021. Others that raised questions are Alibabito Primary School and the general ward and staff house at Obongi Health Centre IV.