Officials arrested after receiving over UGX 300m for non existent school

Police in Butebo has arrested five district officials for allegedly receiving 360 million shillings to finance a Kanginima Secondary School. However, the institution does not exist.

The officials, who were questioned by the RDC and area police, were picked up after authorities received a report suggesting that the five supposedly forged the school code to receive funds from the ministry of education.

Documents indicate the school has 25 students. According to the RDC Paul Kalikwani, the suspects had received funds from the ministry for three years for this school.