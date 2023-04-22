Officials say number of human trafficking cases in Ruwenzori region is growing

Security officials in Rwenzori are concerned about the rise in cases of human trafficking in the region. This comes as reports show that more than 300 people, both male and female were trafficked from Fort Portal in 2022. In a meeting held in Fort Portal, officials stressed the need to step up efforts against human trafficking. Julius Twinomujuni the national coordinator of trafficking in persons at the Ministry of internal affairs says trafficking also lays the ground for other crimes like money laundering.