Oil well pads submerged by Albert waters will be secured - CNOOC

CNOOC officials say plans are underway to secure well pad 1, 2 and 3, areas submerged by water levels on Lake Albert and could affect well pad development. Zack Lubega, the Head of Corporate Affairs at CNOOC, says they don’t expect serious losses to be incurred as a result of the recapturing of the affected areas. He says this will be done to avoid the effects of rising levels in future of the project. He was speaking to the media at the Kingfisher site, CNOOC Uganda limited.