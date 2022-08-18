Okore has stuck by his severely ill wife for years

For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health. For many people, marriage is a lifetime commitment. That is the belief Patrick Okore had when he made his wedding vows to Sarah Okore at the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Kumi town. Little did he know that for the next ten years, his vows would be tested over and over again, as his wife became bedridden, crippled, blind and lost her speech. He has stuck to his wife and nursed her diligently even when she was on the verge of death. Gillian Nantume spoke to Okore about what it means to go through what in the Pentecostal Faith is called the Refiner’s Fire, and instead of crumbling, emerge stronger every day.