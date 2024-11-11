Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Oncologist advocates for radiotherapy 

Experts at the Cancer Institute are sometimes frustrated with patients undergoing different kinds of treatments due to misinformed decisions, especially regarding recommended drugs. They sometimes opt for things like prayer and herbal medicines. While these may offer some help, scientists insist on the use of scientifically proven treatments, like radiotherapy, to relieve or completely heal cancer. Tonight, we bring you an interview with an expert oncologist explaining why you should opt for known treatments like radiotherapy.

In the headlines