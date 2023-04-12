One killed, eight injured as vehicle carrying matooke overturns

A 40-year-old matooke trader died and eight other people were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned near Masaka central market in Masaka city. The vehicle was carrying bananas from Mbarara. The deceased has been identified as Rebecca Namanda. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred around 5:30 am and a Uganda Red Cross ambulance took the injured victims to the hospital. They told NTV that they had loaded their merchandise in Mbarara Ruti market and when they reached Masaka city, the driver of the trailer Juma Rajab started speeding and refused to stop at Masaka market where he was supposed to offload the matooke after they disagreed over his pay.