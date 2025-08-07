Operators stressed over lack of electricity in rural areas
As Uganda races towards its 2030 goal of universal electricity access, a key link remains overlooked, telecom towers, especially in rural regions, still depend on expensive diesel generators. According to Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, Executive Director at American Tower Corporation (ATC), is urging private and public investors to take interest in the expansion of accessibility to the telecom infrastructure and called on government to ensure its integrated into national electrification plans.