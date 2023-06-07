Opposition lawmakers to boycott State of the Nation address over COVID-19 tests

Opposition members have unanimously decided to boycott the upcoming State of the Nation address and budget speech.

They argue that taxpayers should not bear the burden of mandatory COVID-19 tests for individuals attending events officiated by the president.

Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, announced the decision following a shadow cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday.

Mpuuga further suggested that the president should consider taking booster doses to protect himself if he is the only one required to be in the public eye, thereby saving taxpayers' money.