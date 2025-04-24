Hello

Opposition leaders criticise delay in suspects' court transfers

A section of suspects who are on remand on the orders of the defunct General Court Martial are concerned that Parliament's plan to amend the UPDF Act could keep them in prison even longer. Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, who visited the suspects on Wednesday April 23, 2025, at Luzira Prisons alongside other opposition legislators, faulted the government for delaying the transfer of most suspects' files, previously tried by the Court Martial, to civilian courts, as directed by the Supreme Court. He argued that the delay is deliberate.

