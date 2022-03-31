Opposition MPs make recommendations on next budget
The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, says his government submissions to the forthcoming annual national budget will revitalise the economy and avoid wasteful expenditure. According to Mathias Mpuuga, reducing maternal mortality, equipping health centres and increasing funding to law enforcement arms, are some of the key components tabled by the opposition in their alternative policy statement, ahead of the passing of the 2022/2023 National Budget.