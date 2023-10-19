Video

Opposition MPs walk out as deputy speaker amends Parliament's agenda

Another day, another walk-out. Earlier, the deputy speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa had amended today's order paper to accommodate items that had previously not been included on the day's agenda. Among the items on the original list was the presentation of accountability reports on findings from audit reports. After the opposition MPs walked out of the chamber, business continued with the presentation of accountability committees' reports.

