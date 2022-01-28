OPPOSITION POLITICS: A glance at alternative government | ON THE SPOT

After half a year at the helm of Uganda’s opposition in parliament, Matthias Mpuuga sits, perhaps in the country’s toughest seat. With an opposition thin on numbers but ambitious on policy and a government belligerent in it’s dealings in parliament nothing, short of a miracle, can help sail through an ambitious 17 point legislative agenda that he ascended to the helm with. We asked Matthias, not only about his ambitious agenda but also about the events that have left a flood of questions in public debate; the rising fuel prices, the school reopening, the lifting of lockdown restrictions, opposition unity and the elephant in the room, a rumoured constitutional amendment to take voting rights for the Presidency away from the general electorate to parliament. On the Spot, Uganda’s leader of Opposition in Parliament Matthias Mpuuga