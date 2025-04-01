Hello

Opposition unveils UGX 55.7 trillion alternative budget

Opposition MPs have today unveiled an alternative budget for the financial year 2025/2026, showing that if they were in power would cost UGX 55.7 trillion. According to the leader of opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, this is premised on fighting corruption so that money can be used to add on service delivery among Ugandans. Meanwhile, Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform president, has urged opposition MPs to continue to fight corruption but should be aware that corruption will fight them back.

In the headlines