Orthopaedic surgeons ask govt to consider insurance policy

A team of orthopaedic surgeons currently offering free treatment at Soroti Orthopedic and surgical specialists’ Center in Orwadai Ward, Soroti City wants the government to quickly introduce a policy on health insurance to cater for the needy communities who cannot afford the costs of specialized treatment are catered for. They have been running an orthopaedic camp at the centre where over fifty patients got free diagnosis and treatment while others were operated on for various ailments.