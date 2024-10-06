Oswal family members remanded in chef kidnapping case

Two members of the Oswal family have been remanded to prison on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill chef Mukesh Kumar Menaria, who has worked for the family for seven years. The arrested individuals include the Oswal family's daughter and a lawyer from PRO Industries. They were taken into custody by police on Tuesday after Chef Menaria's family reported the incident to Interpol. Speaking to NTV, Solomon Akenda, the attorney for the missing chef's family, noted that this is not the first time the Oswal family has been involved in a similar case.