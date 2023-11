Over 1,000 Congolese asylum seekers have crossed into Uganda through the Butoogho border with DR Congo in Bundibugyo district. This sudden influx is in response to a suspected ADF attack on Sunday night in the areas of Kichanga, Watalinga County in Beni district, DR Congo. According to Francis Xavier Ssenyondo, the Bundibugyo refugee focal person, at least 20 people were killed by rebels in the attack.