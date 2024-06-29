Over 100 land victims affected by violence call for help

At least 56 households with over 100 people who suffered a violent land conflict in Atiak Sub County, Amuru district are appealing for help. A week ago, unknown arsonists set ablaze 33 huts belonging to the family leaving them homeless. The victims also lost all their household items including food, bedding, and clothing while some of them suffered physical injuries resulting from assault during a standoff. Some of them have taken refuge at the homes of relatives.