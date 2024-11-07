Over 790,000 candidates begin PLE amid special needs concerns

Over 790,000 Primary Seven candidates today started writing their Primary Leaving Examinations. Among them, three thousand two hundred ninety-five learners with special needs are taking part in the examinations, which end tomorrow. At the Uganda School of the Deaf in Ntinda, where 24 pupils with hearing impairments sat for their examinations, concerns were raised over the deployment of invigilators who were not familiar with special needs learners and were struggling to effectively communicate with them. The Uganda National Examinations Board has been urged to enhance the training and deployment of invigilators proficient in sign language to assist these candidates, as David Ijjo reports.