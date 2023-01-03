Pallisa boy sells plastic bottles to cater for family

Mr Richard Lutaaya, who lost his son following the crowd surge on New Year’s Eve, says he saw “about 10 bodies piled together” yesterday after the mortuary attendants had initially told him the...
The attacks, which occured between July and September, claimed 28 lives and left several others with injuries. The attacks brought back ugly memories of similar attacks between 2017 and 2018...
A Tutsi-led group, the M23 has conquered swathes of territory in the DR Congo's North Kivu province in recent months and advanced towards its capital Goma
Welcome!