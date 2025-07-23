Hello

Pandemic prevention, preparedness and response agreement


On May 20th, 2025, in Geneva, the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, adopted the first-ever WHO Pandemic Agreement, bringing to a close years of negotiations triggered by the painful lessons of COVID-19. It was not perfect, but it is progress. The question now is: what’s next for Uganda? Speaking to us on this matter is Ezra Meme, public health advocate and Programs Lead at We Rise and Prosper Wrap.

