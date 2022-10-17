PANORAMA: Despair as damaged roads bring Bugisu business to standstill
In 2021, the Office of the President made a request to the Ministry of Finance to provide a summary of the ministry’s internal inspection findings and recommendations of the Budget Monitoring and Accountability reports on service delivery in the last five years. The rationale underlying the Presidency’s request followed concerns abound by the citizenry and policymakers that resources are not resulting into effective public service delivery and poverty remains at high and unacceptable rates.
Overall, the service delivery scorecard read as Poor, and it is not difficult to imagine why. Take for instance in Bugisu sub-region where floods and the resultant mudslides two months ago washed away roads and bridges leaving residents on the brink while local authorities also appealing for help from Kampala.