PANORAMA: Ghosts of Karuma, Isimba dams tender haunt govt

Two weeks after the restoration of Isimba power dam to the national grid following a flooding incident that occasioned its temporary shutdown, a seemingly bigger crisis is bubbling at the dam that cost 2.2 trillion Shillings, with 80 per cent of this being a loan from the Chinese government. It has emerged that the dam is saddled with defects categorised as high risk that, if not immediately addressed, could be catastrophic. How we got here is a long story we abridge in this report. But a high-level government closed-door meeting on Wednesday resolved to engage President Museveni to engage his Chinese counterpart owing to the financial and reputational risks involved in the matter. This comes as a team of Chinese experts is expected in the country on Friday to evaluate the dam defects that have gotten tongues wagging.