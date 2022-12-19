PANORAMA: Karuma dam nears completion, despite numerous shocks

Construction of the 6 trillion Shillings Karuma hydropower plant along the Kyoga Nile to generate 600MW was flagged off in December 2013 amid high hopes that the project would be completed within 60 months to provide the country with affordable electric power.

For a project that was first conceived in 1999, the last nine years of project construction have been a roller-coaster that lifted the lid on the bureaucratic clumsiness seeping through the government. As government was still butting heads with the project contractor over defects, the loan’s seven-year grace period expired on December 2020. Attempts by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to get a two-year extension grace period from China's Exim Bank were unsuccessful.