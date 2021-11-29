PANORAMA: Kasese massacre five years later

It is exactly five years and one day since the Kasese Massacre unfolded in the restive pocket of the Rwenzori sub-region. On 27th Nov. 2016, at the peak of a flare-up of violence, the army surrounded the Palace of the omusinga, Charles Mumbere, resulting in the death of more than a hundred royal guards, servants and children. Earlier on, a local militia linked to the Omusinga had hacked to death 16 police officers across police posts in Kasese. Whereas there is a conspicuous silence in the area, the scars are yet to heal and many victims of the violence have not received adequate compensation from the government.