Panorama: Lies, untruths mar campaign against pipeline project

Oil and gas pipelines across the world are a marvelous feat of mechanical engineering. But in this era of environmental awareness, opposition to fossil fuel projects including pipelines, from the US-Canada Keystone XL pipeline to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in Australia to the Uganda-Tanzania—East African Crude Oil Pipeline, has intensified. In the latest episode of Stop EACOP series, Polish climate activist Dominika Lasota recently accosted French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Parliament in Brussels, demanding that his government stops the development of the Uganda-Tanzania pipeline. Since taking shape in late 2021, the pipeline project has come under immense scrutiny including a tangled web of lies.