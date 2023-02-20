PANORAMA: Uganda’s tough choices as DRC- M23 tensions soar

The ragtag March 23 Movement or M23 rebel group, started capturing parts of the restive eastern DR Congo around November 2021 and by the end of last year, the group had seized large parts of the North Kivu province, which borders Rwanda and Uganda. A November 2021 UN panel of experts report accused Rwandan armed forces of operating inside the eastern DRC and extending support to the Tutsi-led rebel group, claims denied by Kigali. With tensions between DRC and Rwanda escalating and the actual intentions of M23 still uncertain, Uganda is faced with tough options as the conflict is now a short distance from its border.