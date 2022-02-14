PANORAMA: Uganda to pay DRC Shs226Bn annually for killing, looting

Since its independence in 1960, the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has been in a perpetual state of ongoing violence. For the most part, these problems particularly the resource curse, have had spillover effects starting with the 1965 gold scandal involving then-President Milton Obote and his successor Idi Amin. On Wednesday this week, the International Court of Justice ruled that starting this September, Uganda has to pay the DRC 226billion Shillings annually until 2026 for the loss of lives and property between 1998 and 2004