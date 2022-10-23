Papa Sande Emolot is officially new Teso cultural leader

The Teso cultural Union has today installed its 3rd cultural leader Emorimor Sande Paul Emolot during a colourful traditional ceremony held at Mayor's Gardens Soroti city. Leaders from the Teso subregion have called on the new cultural leader not to depend on government funding for running his activities. They say government money should only complement what is internally raised. The people of Teso have been urged to use the occasion of the Emorimor's installation to push for unity and a common development agenda.