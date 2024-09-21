Parliament of Uganda honors fallen runner Rebecca Cheptegei

The Parliament of Uganda today paid tribute to the fallen long distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who met her death at the hands of Kenyan boyfriend Dickson Ndiema. She is the third female athlete killed in Kenya after Kenyan long distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed in 2021 and Damaris Mutua who was found dead at her boyfriend’s home in 2022. Parliament also raised the issue of a high altitude training centre, which the MPs say, had led Cheptegei to cross-over to Kenya in search of better training facilities.