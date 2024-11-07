Parliament passes controversial coffee bill amid chaos

Parliament has finally passed the contentious Coffee Amendment Bill, following a chaotic morning session involving a fistfight between two Members of Parliament. The passing of the bill occurred despite most opposition MPs boycotting and exiting the plenary once the Speaker began handling the Coffee Bill. The passed bill amends the National Coffee Act, 2021, Act 17 of 2021, allowing for the mainstreaming and rationalization of the functions of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate efficient and effective service delivery. The House has also passed the Uganda National Roads Authority Amendment Bill 2024 and the Uganda Road Fund Amendment Bill 2024.