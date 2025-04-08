Hello

Parliament questions Uganda Human Rights Commission budget

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has tasked Uganda Human Rights Commission officials to explain why they continue to allocate lower funds to their core values. This came after the committee discovered that a significant portion of the funds is allocated to activities with little relevance to their constitutional mandate. The call was made during a session in which the commission defended their budget estimates and allocations.

