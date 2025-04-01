Parliament's Presidential Affairs Committee reviews 2024-2025 budget

The Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament is meeting officials from the Prime Minister's office to review their ministerial policy statement and estimated revenue and expenditure statement for the 2024/2025 financial year. Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for General Duties, says they were allocated 75.571 billion shillings out of the 128.86 billion shillings they sought to obtain. The Minister says they are faced with inadequate budgetary allocations, which hamper their ability to implement several projects.