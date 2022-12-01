Parliament's rules committee recommends minister Namuganza's censure
The minister of state for housing Persis Namuganza could once again be censured by parliament. Namuganza is implicated by the rules, privileges, and discipline committee for having made derogatory statements that lowered public trust in the institution of Parliament. Bukooli Central MP, Solomon Silwany sparked the investigations earlier this year when he accused Namuganza of having bashed the operations of the House on social media and the mainstream media