Parliament to probe gov’t shareholding in Munyonyo Commonwealth resort
The trade and tourism committee of parliament has initiated a deeper inquiry to ascertain the interest government holds in the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort Limited.This follows concerns by legislators after reports government shares had been backdated before they were transferred from the finance ministry to Uganda Development Corporation.The inconsistencies in the transfer of the this Wednesday were cited by UDC for preventing it from furnishing the sectoral committee about the necessary information on the investment