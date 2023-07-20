Patrick Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi respond to accusations

The Forum for Democratic Change party President Patrick Amuriat has blamed the intrigue and divisions in the party on the existence of two power centers, one of them being the official party headquarters at Najjanankumbi and the other being Kizza Besigye's private office at Katonga road in Nakasero. While addressing the media at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Amuriat said that the existence of an alternative power centre has deepened the fault lines in the party since 2020 and that all efforts at reconciliation have proved futile.