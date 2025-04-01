Hello

People's Front for Freedom party eyes official registration in two weeks

The leadership of the People's Front for Freedom party, which broke away from the Forum for Democratic Change, says they hope to be officially registered as a political party in the next two weeks. The party's interim Secretary General, Harold Kaija, says they have fulfilled all the requirements needed by the Electoral Commission and are optimistic that the commission will issue them the registration certificate soon. NTV's DANIEL KIBET sat down with Kaija earlier today, and this is what he had to say.

