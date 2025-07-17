People’s Front for Freedom urges Opposition unity, criticizes Museveni

The People's Front for Freedom has urged fellow opposition political parties to refrain from self-defeating behavior in order to stay focused on their main objective of taking power from the NRM government. They also criticized President Museveni for allegedly wasting taxpayers' money during the Parish Development Model tours around the country, where the intended beneficiaries did not receive any funds. This criticism was voiced during the launch of the PFF office in Kirinya-Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality.