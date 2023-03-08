Persis Namuganza: MPs protest minister’s sitting at front bench

The recently censured state minister for Lands Persis Namuganza briefly attended the plenary on Tuesday, attracting protests from legislators. First, on the floor, Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany, raised a point of procedure over Namuganza's decision to sit on the front bench, a place reserved for the cabinet minister. Silwany insisted that the Bukono County MP should join the rest of the legislators at the back bench. With tensions rising, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chose to sidestep the issue and later allowed the house to proceed with matters related to the NSSF report. Later Namuganza quietly walked out of the house. The president is yet to decide whether to relieve Namuganza of her position as a minister after the house unanimously censured the minister for abusing her office in relation to Naguru Land saga.