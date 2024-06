Justine Muwugumya, a pilgrim who walked from Butebo Parish in Butebo District to Namugongo, gave birth at the Uganda Martyrs' Shrine but left without baptizing her child, something she had wished to do. This was because the baby's father was not present in Namugongo, as required for the baptism ceremony to proceed. However, she hopes to return, if she gets transport, to baptize her daughter in the area of her birth - Namugongo