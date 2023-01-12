POLICE ACCOMMODATION PETITION: High court pushes hearing to April

The High Court in Kampala has pushed to April 19th, the hearing of a case in which a lawyer Steven Kalali seeks to have Uganda Police officers' living conditions improved. This after presiding judge Douglas Singiza says he is busy with hearing Election Petitions that were reverted to the High court for retrial.

Kalali petitioned the court seeking immediate intervention regarding housing for Police Officers and their families who in many cases share a single room which does not allow them to enjoy their conjugal rights. He also argued that when he visited some barracks in Jinja, Nsambya, Ntinda/Naguru, and Mbale, among others, he established that the officers and their families sleep in tents or houses made of mud which are unfit for human habitation and which is a violation of their right to decent housing.