Police coming for those who said Oulanyah was killed- Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned leaders who take he accuses of engaging in cheap politics in relation to the demise of the former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah. In his speech at the election of the Speaker and Deputy of Parliament in Kololo, the president also tasked the legislators to promote government programs in agriculture to rid the communities of poverty and reduce the stress from the voters demanding financial support.