Police confirm it is holding novelist Kakwenza

Over six days after he was kidnapped by unknown people from his home, Police has confirmed that they are holding writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. They add that he is set to appear before the courts tomorrow. CID spokesperson Charles Twine says that the state will prefer charges of offensive communication against the writer, who made his communication on social media. According to police, Kakwenza used abusive language on his Twitter handle targeting President Museveni and his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.