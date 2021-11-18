Police continue search for Kampala bomb attacks masterminds
Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks on Kampala ushered Uganda into a new phase in the fight against terror, where radicalised individuals are now ready to die for a cause.
Police CID spokesperson Charles Twine told NTV Uganda that in the last 10 years, security agencies have successfully foiled terror attacks on civilians.
Crime analysis, profiling of suspects and deciphering modus operandi of the terrorists is ongoing. The bombs exploded at Buganda Road and Parliamentary Avenue.