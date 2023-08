Police in Otuke District have detained a 40-year-old man who allegedly swindled 20 million shillings that were donated by President Museveni to Adyera Konya Church of Uganda Parish in Adwari sub-county. The money was in fulfilment of a pledge that was made by Museveni towards the renovation of the area church building. The suspect is a resident of Adyera Kura village, Adyera Kura Parish and is the head of construction in the parish.