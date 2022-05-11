Police distances itself from Lira police school

As schools have reopened for the second term across the country, the fate of over 200 nursery pupils of Police nursery school still remains in balance as their school has been blocked from reopening. Two weeks ago, the North Kyoga Regional police Commander Anatolia Katun-gwesi ordered the immediate relocation of the school saying it has been operating on police land illegally. According to the R.P.C, it is not clear how the management of the school acquired the space on police land to set up the school that has been in existence for over 10 years. Nelson Omoya reports