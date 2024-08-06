Police intercept medical intern protest over delayed deployment
Police have intercepted pre-medical interns on Siad Barre Avenue as they marched to Parliament to protest their delayed deployment. Over 1,000 medical interns have not been deployed, mainly due to a lack of sufficient funding, according to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry states they need an additional 18.8 billion shillings to absorb all the eligible interns, not including the cost of recruiting additional specialists to supervise them.