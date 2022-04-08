Police Investigation: 12 yr old, medical intern found dead in Hoima

Residents of Lusaka Upper, Hoima East division in Hoima City have found the body of a twelve-year-old lying in a swamp. Some parts of the body had been cut off. The police say that in Kiryandongo district, the body of a medical intern at Kiryandongo hospital Evas Akankunda was also been discovered in a pool of blood in her rented room. Julius Hakiza the Albertine region police spokesperson says that one person has been arrested to help in investigations.